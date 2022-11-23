Tina Datta’s mother posts emotional message after Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father demeans her on Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 has always been known for controversies. However, this time, the controversies inside the house are also playing out in the real world, with the contestants’ parents also getting involved. Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father recently got a chance to speak to his daughter via a phone call on the show. While he tried his best to encourage her after being pulled up by host Salman Khan during the weekend, he also ended up demeaning Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Now Tina and Shalin’s parents have called out Sumbul’s father for his words.

Tina Datta’s mother posted an emotional video on social media about how she was hurt after watching the episode. She said that unlike other contestants, she hasn’t gotten a chance to go on the show, and thus had to post the video. She called out Sumbul’s father and said how his words upset Tina’s family. “If your girl is going wrong, it doesn’t mean you will put another girl down. This is not how parents act,” she said in Hindi. Tina’s mother added that he has no rights to abuse her daughter and talk in such an ill manner on national television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Shalin Bhanot’s father, on the other hand, said in a media statement, “Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on national television, against other participants is very very cheap! And it’s more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn’t have sent her on the show and if you have then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!”

For the unversed, Salman Khan pulled up Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her closeness with Shalin Bhanot and even called her ‘obsessed’ with him. Tina Datta agreed with Salman’s claims and added fuel to the fire by calling Sumbul possessive about Shalin. She also said that Sumbul did not even allow her to speak to him during the recent fight. The comments had left the Imlie actor feeling low, till she got a chance to speak to her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

During the call, her father vented out his anger at Shalin and Tina and called them ‘kamina’. He also said she should kick them in the face and show them their ‘aukaat’ (worth). Speaking ill about the two, her father motivated her to fight against them in the show. He also said the two contestants tried to character-assassinate her for the game.

Interestingly, this is the first time a contestant has got a freeway to speak to the outside world. In the initial episodes, Sumbul’s father had also joined Salman on the Weekend Ka Vaar to warn his daughter about how her image is being affected because of her closeness with Shalin. And now with him again getting a chance to resurrect Sumbul’s game, fans have also called out the makers for being biased toward the 19-year-old.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.