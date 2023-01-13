Tina Datta fans lash out at Shalin Bhanot for using cuss words at Uttaran actor, demand action against him

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have managed to keep fans on their toes with their changing relationship dynamics. However, in the last few weeks, the duo has been making headlines for their strained relationship and in a recent episode, Shalin was caught swearing at Tina.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, Shalin is seen calling Tina ‘Ch***ya ladki’ in front of co-contestant Shiv Thakre. Tina’s fans took to social media and lashed out at Shalin for his behavior. One of the fans wrote, “From sacha pyar to ch**tiy@ ladki !! This is not acceptable @BiggBoss please take action on this ,how can you give him a clean chit to this abuser ,he also abused tina’s mother ,this height of sanctimony.” Another fan commented, “not fans trying to defend him! Sorry maybe paid fans! What tina did was clearly justified! She was just sacrificing for shal!n till now! But now tinzi ain’t doing that she will make herself her own priority!”

From sacha pyar to ch**tiy@ ladki !!

This is not acceptable @BiggBoss please take action on this ,how can you give him a clean chit to this abuser ,he also abused tina’s mother ,this height of sanctimony !!#TinaDatta @iamTinaDatta @GAUAHAR_KHAN #BB16 pic.twitter.com/4zfcDtZs1Z — 𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐀 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐀 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐅𝐂 🧜‍♀️ (@IamTinaDattaOFC) January 12, 2023

Touted as the Bigg Boss house’s next big couple, the duo managed to turn heads with their chemistry and support for one another in the initial days of the show. A few days ago, Salman Khan put Tina in a tough spot by questioning her about the ‘mixed signals’ she has been sending to Shalin. While Tina remained silent, Salman asked her about her romantic dance with Shalin. He said, “Baaki koi nahi tha dance karne ke laayak ya chipakne ke laayak.”

After the harsh words from Salman, Shalin decided to confront Tina and the duo sat for a conversation. He asked, “Did you ever love me?” Tina looked at Shalin and said, “Yes, I did have feelings for you.” However, Shalin did not believe Tina and instead replied, “Aapne sab kuch camera ke liye kiya hai (You did everything for the camera).” Tina, who got angry after listening to Shalin, said, “This is what you do.”