Uttaran actor Tina Datta enters Bigg Boss 16, here’s everything you need to know about her

Popular TV actor Tina Datta, who became a household name after essaying the role of Ichcha in the hit Colors show Uttaran, has entered the Bigg Boss 16. She joins several other popular names from the Hindi TV industry, including actors Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

After saying no to the show for several years, Tina has finally agreed to sign on. Earlier, she was rumoured to be entering the Bigg Boss house with her Uttaran co-actor Rashami Desai in the 13th season.

Hailing from Kolkata, Tina started her acting career at the age of 12 in the Bengali film Choker Bali with Aishwarya Rai. She then played the teenage Lalita in Pradeep Sarkar’s 2005 film Parineeta. But the one role that brought fame to Tina was Ichcha in the show Uttaran. She played the role for six years and also won awards for it. However, Tina couldn’t land herself any significant role in the world of television after Uttaran ended.

She tried her luck in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in its seventh season but was soon eliminated. However, the actor had no qualms about her elimination. She had said, “On ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, I discovered myself. This show was an answer to everyone who thought I was a delicate darling.”

To stop her popularity from fizzling out, Tina managed to keep herself relevant through her social media accounts. Her sultry pictures on Instagram often caught the attention of her fans.

Tina will be joined by her Uttaran co-actor Sreejita De on Bigg Boss 16, and it would be interesting to see how the two actors gel up on the show.