Bigg Boss 16’s Tina Datta on staying away from TV for so long: ‘When you have a good bank balance, you can be picky’

Every year when lists of probable Bigg Boss contestants would drop, Tina Datta’s name would always be on the top. However, the actor has shied away from participating in the show all this while, only to take the plunge in the current season of the reality show. Sharing that she always felt she was more suited as an audience than a contestant, the Uttaran actor decided to give in. “I thought kya hi ho sakta hai? Let’s try,” Tina told indianexpress.com before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show.

She added that fans would get to see her real side in the show. However, Tina did confess that she’s worried about how she will be projected by the makers on the show. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t care. It is one of the reasons why I stayed away from the show. I was scared and I think most celebs on the show are. However, I have also realised that at the end of the day, everything is in your hand. If you don’t let others take control of your mind, you will be fine.”

Over the years, there’s a lot of noise about how Bigg Boss has been losing steam. Tina Datta, however, shared that with social media blooming, the contestants are seeing a different high in the last few seasons. She added that this has made her hopeful that the show will do wonders this year and also give her career a new boost.

When asked what has kept her away from television for a long time (her last show being Daayan in 2019), the actor reasoned that she has been busy with other projects. “I am not just working on television. When you have enough bank balance for yourself and your family, you have the privilege to be picky. I am grateful and blessed to have other kinds of work, be it social media, brand endorsement, or even abroad. And it is a lot of money. I have always been picky otherwise also as I don’t want to take up work for the sake of it. I want to be associated with quality work and be happy in life,” she added.

Fans are already liking the chemistry between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot in the show. Before she went inside, the actor had stated that while she is going with the mindset to find a partner, she will be all game if she does connect with someone.

On a final note, she also discussed finding a new set of audience through Bigg Boss 16. “People have loved Iccha all these years, and now it’s time for them to love Tina,” she shared, adding that her motto would be to win the audiences’ love, and that will eventually help her get votes too.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.