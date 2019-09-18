Timothy Olyphant joins the new season of Fargo

Timothy Olyphant will be seen in the new season of Fargo.

Advertising

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will star in a recurring role of Dick “Deafy” Wickware.

The details of the role are being kept under wraps.

The show marks Olyphant’s return to FX, who featured on the network’s Justified.

Advertising

Led by Chris Rock, the story is set in Kansas City, Missouri where two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African-American.

Together they control an alternate economy that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons.

Also part of the cast are Ben Whishawm, Uzo Aduba, Francesco Acquaroli, Gaetano Bruno, Salvatore Esposito, E’myri Crutchfield, Jeremie Harris, and Anji White.

The fourth season of the show is slated to return next year.