Timothee Chalamet to host Saturday Night Live for first time on December 12

Timothee Chalamet will next feature in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. (Photo: Timothee Chalamet/Instagram)

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet is set to make his debut as a host on late-night stand-up show Saturday Night Live (SNL) on December 12.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chalamet, Kristen Wiig and Jason Bateman will close out 2020 for the show.

Chalamet, who will next feature in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, will emcee the December 12 show with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as the guests.

Ozark star Bateman will host for his second time on December 5 with musical guest Morgan Wallen. He last hosted SNL in 2005.

Wiig will make her fourth appearance as a host on the long-running show. She was a cast member on SNL from 2006-2021. Wiig will host December 19 episode with musical guest Dua Lipa.

Wiig’s next movie Wonder Woman 1984 will hit the theatres as well as streamer HBO Max on December 25.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.