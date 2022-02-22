Tiger Shroff leaves Kapil Sharma speechless, says he only gets one heroine but ‘comedy karke teen milti hain’

The upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show is set to host Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ahan Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. While Tiger, Kriti and Ahan will appear with Sajid Nadiadwala during their episode, Shilpa, Badshah and Manoj will promote their reality show — India’s Got Talent. In a promo, which came out on Monday evening, Kapil is seen giving a warm welcome to the celebrities. And of course, each of them became a target for Kapil’s joke. However, Tiger had a suitable comeback when Kapil made a joke on him.

Kapil, in conversation with Tiger, spoke about how his social media content leaves him inspired and motivated. He then asked the Heropanti actor that why has he never asked his producer Sajid Nadiadwala to star him in a film with three female leads. In response, Tiger said, “Waise itni acchi body hoke bhi kya faida hai. Mereko ek hi heroine milti hai. Kuch kuch log joh yaha pe comedy karte hai, unko teen teen heroine milti hai (What’s the use of having such a body. I anyway get only one female lead. Some here do comedy and get three actresses to star with).” Tiger’s comment left Kapil Sharma at a loss for words, while other guests were seen laughing out loud at the actor’s comeback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the promo, Kapil is also seen praising Suniel Shetty and called himself a fan of the actor. Talking to Ahan Shetty, Kapil asked if he grew up holding Suniel’s dumbbells, which left the Tadap actor in splits. Kapil also left no stone unturned to make Shilpa laugh out loud. The new episode will air on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday.

On the work front, Kapil announced that he will be starring in Nandita Das’ next directorial. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen collaborating with Kriti on their next titled Ganpath. Tiger also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar to his credit.