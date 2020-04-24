When TV actors proposed on reality shows

From Bigg Boss house to Nach Baliye stage, several shows became witness to TV celebrities proposing to their partners. From Bigg Boss house to Nach Baliye stage, several shows became witness to TV celebrities proposing to their partners.

Reality shows are the perfect platform for drama, emotions and romance. Also, for a lot of our television stars, it’s also the best place to profess their love. Over the years, many small screen stars have taken the opportunity to express their emotions to their better halves on national television.

Here’s looking back at some of the most romantic proposals on reality shows.

Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal

While rumours of them dating were doing the rounds for a long time, it was on Bigg Boss 11, that the couple confessed their love publicly. As part of the statue task, Rocky Jaiswal entered the house, leaving Hina Khan all melting. As the actor cried her heart out seeing her beau after many days, he proposed to her with an imaginable ring, and she heartily accepted it. The two have worked together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Khan played the lead Akshara, and Jaiswal was part of the main production team.

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta

The actors fell in love while working on 12/24 Karol Bagh, and Ravi Dubey took the next big step on the stage of Nach Baliye 5. After one of their romantic acts, Ravi went down on his knees and proposed marriage to his lady love. Sargun, on her part, was shocked and emotional at the same time. Ravi also made it special by getting their parents to be a part of the special occasion. As a token of gratitude, when the two decided to tie the knot later, they went back to Nach Baliye and invited the whole team for the wedding.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were head over heels in love while working on Pavitra Rishta. However, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa pitted them against each other in the competition. But that did not deter Sushant from proposing to his girlfriend on the show. On the Valentine’s Special episode, the actor asked for marriage and Ankita more than happily agreed to it. Sadly, this fairytale romance could not stand the test of time, as both broke up a few years back.

Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim

The actors met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became thick friends. And soon cupid came calling. While Shoaib Ibrahim quit the show to focus on films, Dipika Kakar continued to be a part of it till a very long time. They opened up about their relationship for the first time on Nach Baliye 8. And Shoaib, who calls himself less expressive and non-romantic as compared to Dipika, arranged for a very special proposal on the stage. Dipika, who was left stunned and in tears, happily said yes to him. A few months after the show got over, they tied the knot in Ibrahim’s hometown.

Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar

Nach Baliye 8 turned out to be the stage of proposals, but this time with a twist. Abigail Pande went down on her knees to propose to boyfriend Sanam Johar. She also got their mothers on stage, and exchanged rings as a promise to be together, forever. Their romantic moment left everyone emotional on the show.

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonerjee

Working together in Ramayan, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonerjee fell in love. And soon their compatibility was put to test in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. They did come out with flying colours and it was also the show where Guru, as he is fondly called, proposed to Debina, leaving her speechless. Soon after, the two tied the knot secretly and after a couple of years, announced the same in public.

Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel

The actors met on Bigg Boss 8 and from the word go, had a strong chemistry. While Upen Patel got evicted earlier, he came back to profess his love to Karishma Tanna. They participated in Nach Baliye 7 together, and Upen not only proposed to Karishma but they even got engaged on the show. Upen invited Karishma’s family while his close ones were present on a video call. However, the couple soon broke up after the show.

