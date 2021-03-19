Three more Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works: reports

Fans are hoping the spinoff series will undo the damage wreaked by the original series. (Photo: HBO)

Three more Game of Thrones spinoffs are in development at HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is in addition to House of the Dragon, which comes out next year, and Tales of Dunk and Egg. The latter is yet to be officially confirmed.

House of the Dragon was ordered direct to series (without a pilot, an experimental episode that decides whether it will be greenlit or not), so for now GoT has only one officially confirmed upcoming spinoff series.

Two of the three spinoffs in THR report have working title of 9 Voyages and 10,000 Ships.

9 Voyages comes from English screenwriter Bruno Heller, who created the historic drama series Rome for the network. It is about Lord Corlys Velaryon or The Sea Snake, who was the head of House Velaryon, and one of the players in the famous Dance of the Dragons event.

Steve Toussaint plays the role in House of the Dragon, and this may be an indication that GoT spinoffs will crossover with each other, essentially creating a GoT-verse.

As cinematic universes are in vogue, there is no reason TV shows, especially those with common ancestors, cannot crossover with each other.

10,000 Ships is about the legend of princess of Rhoynar, from which people of Dorne have descended. According to the myths, she commanded ten thousand ships as she fled along with her people from the armies and dragons of Valyrian Freehold. They eventually ended up on the southern region of Westeros.

The third, and yet untitled spinoff series is set in Flea Bottom, a slum in King’s Landing, the capital of Westeros. It is from this place GoT characters like Davos Seaworth hailed.

While the original series may have ended on a disappointing and frustrating note, fans are hoping the spinoff series will undo the damage.