This is what Karan Johar’s mother advised him about for Bigg Boss OTT

Filmmaker Karan Johar, the host of Bigg Boss OTT, has gone on record saying his mother Hiroo Johar is a huge fan of Bigg Boss. Still, when the director was offered Bigg Boss OTT, his mother was left speechless. In fact, according to a press release by Colors, Hiroo Johar was quick to lend some sound advice to Karan as he decided to host the show.

“She told Karan to ‘Watch what you say, who you say it to and when you say it’,” stated the release. This is Karan Johar’s debut as a Bigg Boss host. Hiroo Johar’s advice is important, considering the show never fails to generate controversy whether it’s the contestants or the host.

In his maiden Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar appeared strict, sassy and didn’t mince his words while speaking his mind to the contestants. At the same time, he also came across a bit mindful as he was seen apologising for talking over a contestant or interrupting them.

Bigg Boss OTT is the digital version of the Colors reality show. The six-week series is streaming on VOOT. The finalists of Bigg Boss OTT will compete in Bigg Boss season 15 with other contestants. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to arrive in October on Colors. It will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Earlier in his statement, Karan Johar had spoken about his decision to do the show. “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true.”

The press release also hinted at a prospective Karan Johar-Hiroo Johar appearance during an upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.