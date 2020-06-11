This is Us writer Jas Waters passes away

Writer Jas Waters, who wrote for shows like This is Us and Kidding, passed away. (Photo: This is Us Writers/Twitter) Writer Jas Waters, who wrote for shows like This is Us and Kidding, passed away. (Photo: This is Us Writers/Twitter)

Jas Waters, who wrote for shows like This is Us and Kidding, has passed away. She was 39. The cause of her death is yet to be declared.

The This is Us Writers’ account on Twitter shared the news which read, “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly”

Kidding creator Dave Holstein tweeted, “@JasFly was a one of a kind voice and so integral to our Kidding writing team. This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light. One of my fav lines of hers is resonating loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed”

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate on This is Us, posted on Twitter, “We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration.”

This is Us creator Dan Fogelman offered his condolences and wrote, “This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly”

Mandy Moore shared, “Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones.”

“Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels,” shared Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth.

In addition to Kidding and This is Us, Jas Waters also wrote for TV shows like Hood Adjacent with James Davis and The Breaks. Jas also wrote the story for the 2019 film What Men Want.

