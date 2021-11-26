scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
This is Us Season 6 trailer: NBC series promises a heart-rending goodbye to the Pearsons

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 26, 2021 9:45:12 am
This is Us season 6This is Us season 6 premieres on January 4 in the US. (Photo: NBC)

The trailer for the sixth and final season for NBC’s popular family drama series This is Us is out. The trailer, set to Cyndi Lauper’s “Time after time”, promises an emotional, teary-eyed goodbye to the series.

The show follows the Pearsons. They are like any other ordinary family you may have stumbled upon, maybe not unlike your own – flawed people who have differences but also a deep affection that does not always come out. The cultural barrier wouldn’t stop you in seeing parallels of your own family in the Pearsons. Perhaps, families are pretty much the same all over the world.

In the trailer, we see Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Pearson struggling to retain her memories in old age. We see her reminiscing about past moments that we have seen in earlier seasons of the show.

“I’m not worried about forgetting about the big stuff. It’s the little things I’m not ready to let go of yet,” she says.

This is Us, even when it has struggled with plotting, pacing, and characterisation, has been a heartfelt experience throughout, one that captures the magic that families, even dysfunctional ones, are. It has often ventured into the territory of cloying, certainly, but then it is sometimes impossible to walk the fine line between emotion and mushiness.

The final season, judging by the trailer at least, will go full soppy. And you know what? Sometimes, that works. Family dramas are meant to be a little soppy.

Stories may end but memories are forever, says the trailer.

This is Us season 6 premieres on January 4 in the US.

