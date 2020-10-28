This is Us Season 5: Here’s what you should expect from the NBC show

This is Us Season 5 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: NBC)

This is Us is back with its fifth season, and the initial episodes suggest the show is moving with the times. Apart from continuing with the emotional elements, the episodes also touched upon the George Floyd protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

This is Us creator Dan Fogelman shared what the audience can expect from their favourite characters in Season 5:

Randall Pearson (Sterling K Brown)

In a conversation with Deadline, Dan Fogelman spoke about Sterling K Brown’s character Randall who is dealing with a lot of emotional issues. After falling out with his brother Kevin, Randall is starting to drift away from his family, and the George Floyd protests make him think more about the fact that he has never really had anyone to talk to about his experiences as a Black man in a white family.

Sterling K Brown’s Randall is in a fight with his siblings on this season of This is Us. (Photo: NBC) Sterling K Brown’s Randall is in a fight with his siblings on this season of This is Us. (Photo: NBC)

“At the end of this episode, when Randall makes his move to change therapists and returns home to his family, he’s pulling away a little bit, for a moment, not just from Kevin, on the heels of the fight, but from his family in general. This man who loved this family, and loved them fiercely, is having a moment to pull back and process a lot about his life,” Fogelman shared.

He also spoke about the exchange between Randall and Kate in the season premiere and called it “cathartic.” “For me, it’s a conversation between two family members who love each other. Randall’s pointing out a point of view to a white person who’s reckoning with something,” he said.

The season will also touch upon the story of Kevin’s birth mother, but Dan has already clarified that the audience will have all the answers in the first half of this season.

Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley)

Kevin is the only one of the Big Three who has not had a traditional love story on the show. At the end of the last season, we saw Kevin and Madison enter a relationship as she gets pregnant. Dan Fogelman told Deadline that the storyline underwent a change given the COVID-19 circumstances and at this point, they are practically strangers who are quarantined together.

Justin Hartley’s Kevin is going to be a father on this season of This is Us. (Photo: NBC) Justin Hartley’s Kevin is going to be a father on this season of This is Us. (Photo: NBC)

Dan told The Hollywood Reporter, “But they (Kevin and Madison) are now bound together, partially because he is a traditionalist and wants to be there and be a present father and do the right thing. And so how interesting it will be to watch this relationship unfold and see where it goes, whether or not that’s where Kevin ends or not is still to be determined.”

He told Deadline “It’s not just going to be this easy love story like some of our other love stories have been. There iss affection and chemistry there, but they still don’t really know each other. So, it’s fair to say they have an up-and-down journey ahead of them”

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan)

For a large part of the previous season, Kate and Toby were going through a bad patch in their marriage. Their decision to adopt now could look like things are in a better place now, but Dan feels there’s more to it.

Kate and Toby are planning to adopt a baby. (Photo: NBC) Kate and Toby are planning to adopt a baby. (Photo: NBC)

Dan told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think that they have a big story right now about navigating this adoption and hopefully having another child via it, but I think, from the glimpses we showed in the flash forward, it’s going to be an interesting ride for Kate and Toby. We’ve got a plan.”

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas)

As the seasons move on, we are finally starting to get some answers about Rebecca and Miguel, but the genesis of this love story is yet to be revealed. While in the last season, Rebecca was headed to a clinical trial for her dementia, things have changed dramatically as she is now quarantining with some of her family at the Pearson cabin.

Mandy Moore’s Rebecca is struggling with her illness on the fifth season. (Photo: NBC) Mandy Moore’s Rebecca is struggling with her illness on the fifth season. (Photo: NBC)

Dan Fogelman had to change his plans for this storyline from what he had thought before. He told Deadline, “It’s possible Rebecca and Miguel could be in St. Louis for part of our season next year.”

He shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “One of the things that’s really interesting when you look at Rebecca and Miguel and this later in life marriage and courtship period, is it can always reflect upon the same with Jack and Rebecca. Meaning if you’re — and I’m making this up, we’re not necessarily doing it — but you could have somebody proposing in two different time periods. So Rebecca receiving proposals in two different time periods, one from Jack and one from Miguel, as an example.”

This is Us Season 5 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd