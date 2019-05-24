This Game of Thrones character was originally going to survive in the final season

One character in Game of Thrones’ divisive final season was originally going to survive. While the final season had the show’s signature cocktail of big character deaths and shocking moments, Ser Jorah Mormont was not originally among the dead characters.

He was not going to sacrifice himself to save Daenerys Targaryen in The Long Night episode in the early draft of the script.

One of the writers, Dave Hill, told Entertainment Weekly, “For a long time we wanted Ser Jorah to be there at The Wall in the end. The three coming out of the tunnel would be Jon, Jorah and Tormund.”

The Long Night episode of the show showed Daenerys in something of a predicament when the wights seem to surround him and out of nowhere Jorah came and began his last stand like Boromir in the first Lord of the Rings film. He died, but made sure Dany survived.

Hill added, “But the amount to logic we’d have to bend to get Jorah up to The Wall and get him to leave Dany’s side right before [the events in the finale] … there’s no way to do that blithely. And Jorah should have the noble death he craves defending the woman he loves.”

In front of the leaps of logic the show already took, this seems relatively minor.

Ian Glein, who played the character all those years, told the publication when he was asked what he thought of Daenerys Targaryen burning most (if not all) King’s Landing residents for no fault of their own, “There’s a sweetness in that because Jorah will never know what she did. That’s probably best. It’s a blessing for him that he never found out what happened to her. And from a pragmatic story point of view, his death served a greater purpose. Where could we have taken Jorah from there? F*** if I know.”