‘There is a stigma attached to everything a woman does in society’: Bigg Boss 20’s Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey made headlines for her performance on Bhojpuri Bawaal. Wrapping up that show, Amrapali has now joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Besides being one of the highest-paid actresses from the Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali has also been a prominent name on Indian television. Before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, Amrapali spoke to SCREEN about being offered Bigg Boss since Season 14. The actress also opened up about her recent announcement that she plans to adopt a daughter.

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Amrapali Dubey on joining Bigg Boss 20

Expressing her love for Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan, Amrapali Dubey said, “Whenever you think of Bigg Boss, you cannot think of anyone other than Salman Khan. I have always been such a huge fan of him. For me, he will always be Prem from Hum Saath Saath Hai. The biggest reason to say yes to Bigg Boss is Salman Khan. Also, I have been offered Bigg Boss since season 14, but I wasn’t prepared to do the show. Then, I felt I didn’t want to do the show. This year, when I saw the concept, I decided to do it. Today, everyone loves reality shows, so I thought I should give it a try, and if I was doing it, what better than the biggest reality show?”