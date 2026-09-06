‘There is a stigma attached to everything a woman does in society’: Bigg Boss 20’s Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey made headlines for her performance on Bhojpuri Bawaal. Wrapping up that show, Amrapali has now joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Besides being one of the highest-paid actresses from the Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali has also been a prominent name on Indian television. Before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, Amrapali spoke to SCREEN about being offered Bigg Boss since Season 14. The actress also opened up about her recent announcement that she plans to adopt a daughter.
Expressing her love for Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan, Amrapali Dubey said, “Whenever you think of Bigg Boss, you cannot think of anyone other than Salman Khan. I have always been such a huge fan of him. For me, he will always be Prem from Hum Saath Saath Hai. The biggest reason to say yes to Bigg Boss is Salman Khan. Also, I have been offered Bigg Boss since season 14, but I wasn’t prepared to do the show. Then, I felt I didn’t want to do the show. This year, when I saw the concept, I decided to do it. Today, everyone loves reality shows, so I thought I should give it a try, and if I was doing it, what better than the biggest reality show?”
While Salman and the show’s concept convinced her to participate, Amrapali believes her strong-headed personality will help her navigate the Bigg Boss house. Amrapali said, “I am very strong-headed, but once I am inside the show, I cannot predict what will happen. I have seen the show so many times that I think I almost know all the rules. I feel I will pull this off. I think I will change as a person once I come out of the house. Something in you shifts once you come out of the Bigg Boss house. I have heard many previous Bigg Boss contestants say this. I wanted to experience what it would be like to step out of my comfort zone.”
Amrapali Dubey on wanting to adopt a daughter
Last month, during an appearance on Bhojpuri Bawaal, Amrapali Dubey expressed her desire to adopt a daughter and remain unmarried, a decision her family strongly disagreed with. Addressing her statement and her family’s reaction, Amrapali said, “What I said on Bhojpuri Bawaal became problematic when the promos were streamed in a way showing that my family was upset. Honestly, there is a stigma attached to everything that a woman tries to do in our society. Taking a huge step like not getting married and adopting a daughter is something people are not ready for. While I was ready to put this out in the world, I knew everyone wouldn’t resonate with this. But I truly want to adopt a daughter, not to give her a better life, but to better my life.”
She further added, “I want to bring the Lakshmi home. There are so many people in the country who want their own kid, and they undergo IVF and torture their bodies. Rather than this, they should adopt a kid and give him or her a new life. There shouldn’t be any stigma attached to this.”
Since this season is about second chances, Amprali Dubey too wants a second chance in her personal life. “Professionally, there is nothing I would want a second chance for. All the films I have done, or decisions I have made, have always proved good for me. Even if it didn’t turn out very well, I took it very sportingly. There are no regrets, but personally I would really want to go back in time and spend all those festivals that I didn’t spend with my family because I was busy working. Personally, I would want to go back in time and spend more time with my late grandmother.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More