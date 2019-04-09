The Walking Dead gets another spin-off

Toggle Menu
AMC has given a go-ahead to another The Walking Dead spin-off that will premiere in 2020. The production on its 10 episodes will begin this summer in Virginia.

According to EW, the network said the new show will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse.

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad,” the synopsis further read.

The series was created by chief content officer Scott M Gimple and TWD writer/producer Matt Negrete, who will act as showrunner.

It is currently unknown whether any characters from The Walking Dead or Fear The Walking Dead will cross over to the new show.

Production on 10 episodes starts this summer in Virginia.

