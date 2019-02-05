the walking dead renewed for season 10

Toggle Menu
AMC made the announcement of renewing The Walking Dead for season 10 just a week before the series is set to return to the small screen for the second half of its ninth season, which will build on the reveal of the comic book villains The Whisperers.

The Walking Dead will return for season 10.

The Walking Dead has been renewed for Season 10 by AMC Networks.

According to Deadline, the network made the announcement just a week before the long-running series is set to return to the small screen for the second half of its ninth season, which will build on the reveal of the comic book villains The Whisperers.

Angela Kang took over as the showrunner of The Walking Dead starting with Season 9. Kang was formerly a writer on the series before being promoted to the top spot in January. The zombie post-apocalyptic series is toplined by Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Andrew Lincoln, whose character Rick Grimes had led the movie’s cast from season 1, quit the show in the first half of season 9. But his character was not killed off as expected, but merely transported to an unknown destination. Other characters believe that he has perished.

Lincoln will now star in a trilogy of The Walking Dead spinoff movies, the first of which is expected to arrive this year.

(With PTI inputs)

