The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson passes away at 76

Scott Wilson played the role of Hershel Greene in The Walking Dead.

American actor Scott Wilson, known for his work in The Walking Dead TV show, passed away at the age of 76. He was battling cancer. Wilson played the role of Hershel Greene in the show, but his character was discontinued after Season 4, wherein he was killed by the Governor.

Hershel Greene was a farmer and a former veterinarian. After Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), the son of the lead character Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), was accidentally shot by a character, it was Hershel who saved his life. Later in the story, he lost his leg, but continued to help Rick lead the survivors against the flesh-eating zombies (called ‘walkers’ in the show).

The news of Scott Wilson’s death came out after The Walking Dead panel at the New York Comic Con announced that he is one of the previous cast members who will be appearing in the show’s ninth season. Variety reports that he had already filmed the scenes.

AMC said in a statement, “Scott will always be remembered as a great actor and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person. The character he embodied on ‘The Walking Dead,’ Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our characters’ choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

