The Voice Season 3 finale LIVE UPDATES

The grand finale of singing reality show The Voice Season 3 is currently being telecast on Star Plus. With only four contestants left in the last round, the anticipation as to who will win the competition is high. The top four contestants are Sumit Saini, Simran Choudhary, Hargun Kaur and Adnan Ahmad.

The lucky winner will get a chance to walk away with the coveted trophy along with the prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

The Voice Season 3 coaches Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor, Armaan Malik, Adnan Sami and super judge Asha Bhosle are lending support to the finalists. While the original super judge was AR Rahman, the Mozart of Madras was unable to mark his presence on the big day as he was unwell.

The music composer also took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “Unfortunately can’t make it to the #GreatGrandFinale of #TheVoiceonStarPlus due to my health. Wishing the best to the top 4 contestants. Shine bright and make us proud. God bless!”