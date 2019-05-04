The Voice Season 3 finale LIVE UPDATES

The Voice Season 3 India 2019 finale winner live updates: The Voice Season 3 finalists are Sumit Saini, Simran Choudhary, Hargun Kaur and Adnan Ahmad.
The grand finale of singing reality show The Voice Season 3 is currently being telecast on Star Plus. With only four contestants left in the last round, the anticipation as to who will win the competition is high. The top four contestants are Sumit Saini, Simran Choudhary, Hargun Kaur and Adnan Ahmad.
The lucky winner will get a chance to walk away with the coveted trophy along with the prize money of Rs 25 lakh.
The Voice Season 3 coaches Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor, Armaan Malik, Adnan Sami and super judge Asha Bhosle are lending support to the finalists. While the original super judge was AR Rahman, the Mozart of Madras was unable to mark his presence on the big day as he was unwell.
The music composer also took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “Unfortunately can’t make it to the #GreatGrandFinale of #TheVoiceonStarPlus due to my health. Wishing the best to the top 4 contestants. Shine bright and make us proud. God bless!”
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about The Voice Season 3 finale.
A sneak peek at Asha Bhosle and Adnan Sami's duet
You don't want to miss this phenomenal performance by the legendary Asha Bhosle and #CoachAdnan! 😍
Sharing a photo of herself with Asha Bhosle, The Voice Season 3 coach Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "With The Queen of Music @ashabhosle ji. So blessed to have shared the stage with her & getting some singing tips from the legend herself! #GreatGrandFinale #TheVoice @StarPlus 4thMay 8pm!"
It has been reported that the coaches, as well as super judge of the episode Asha Bhosle, have prepared performances for the big night. In fact, Asha Bhosle and Adnan Sami are all set to perform a soulful duet on Sami's hit number "Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao." Not only Bhosle and Sami, other judges like Kanika Kapoor, Harshdeep Kaur and Armaan Malik will also sing a medley of popular Bollywood tracks. Bollywood stars Rakul Preet and Tabu will be gracing the finale episode. The two will be promoting their upcoming romantic drama De De Pyaar De on the reality show.
The Voice also made news this season as it was the first time television star Divyanka Tripathi of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame was seen as an anchor on the show. She is hosting the finale along with TV and film actor Karan Wahi.
The Voice is based on the format of popular Dutch music reality show of the same name created by John de Mol. The format of the show has been adapted in multiple countries. The first season of The Voice India had aired in 2015 on &TV.
A sneak peek at Asha Bhosle's performance
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will croon some of her most memorable songs during the grand finale of The Voice Season 3.
Asha Bhosle is the super judge tonight
