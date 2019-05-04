The Voice Season 3 finale: When and where to watch

Season three of singing reality show The Voice will have its grand finale tonight.

Advertising

Sumit Saini, Hargun Kaur, Simran Choudhary and Adnan Ahmad are the finalists who will battle it out for the top spot. This season, the teams were led by Kanika Kapoor, Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur and Armaan Malik.

AR Rahman, who has been the Super Guru on the show, will not be able to make it to the grand finale due to ill health. Rahman had tweeted on Wednesday, “Unfortunately can’t make it to the #GreatGrandFinale of #TheVoiceonStarPlus due to my health. 😔 Wishing the best to the top 4 contestants. Shine bright and make us proud. 👍 God bless! @starplus @ArmaanMalik22 @HarshdeepKaur @TheKanikakapoor @AdnanSamiLive @Banijayasia.”

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle will instead grace the grand finale as a celebrity guest. “It is a pleasure to be part of the show and interact with renowned musicians like Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor and Armaan Malik. The contestants on the show are extremely talented and are sure to go a long way. It was a delight to recollect my personal anecdotes and share with them,” Asha said in a statement.

If you are wondering when and where to watch the show’s finale, there are two options. If you have access to your television, Star Plus will telecast it at 8 pm. If you are on the move, there is Hotstar that will stream it at the same time.