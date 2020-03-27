The Undoing teaser: Nicole Kidman’s life unravels in this HBO miniseries

Nicole Kidman leads the cast of HBO’s The Undoing. Nicole Kidman leads the cast of HBO’s The Undoing.

HBO has released the teaser for upcoming miniseries The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman in the lead role. The series is based on a novel called You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

The movie also stars Hugh Grant who plays Kidman’s husband.

Nicole Kidman’s character Grace Fraser is a therapist who is on the verge of publishing her first book. However, troubles arise when Grace’s husband goes missing. Her life begins to unravel. The plot is hazy at this point, and the makers seem to want to keep it under wraps.

The teaser is action-packed, and this looks like a miniseries worth waiting for. The cast is amazing, including supporting actors Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Édgar Ramírez and Lily Rabe.

The series is backed by a solid creative team. David E Kelley has penned the teleplay, and Susanne Bier has directed all the episodes. Kelley is known for his work in Boston Legal and HBO’s own Big Little Lies, which also starred Kidman.

The official synopsis of The Undoing reads, “The limited series The Undoing, coming this Fall, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family. Directed by Susanne Bier; created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; executive produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas; based on the novel “You Should Have Known,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.”

The Undoing was scheduled to premiere in May, but it will now arrive later this year.

