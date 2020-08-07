The Undoing new teaser: Nicole Kidman’s miniseries looks bleak yet gripping

The Undoing will premiere on October 25. (Photo: HBO) The Undoing will premiere on October 25. (Photo: HBO)

A teaser for HBO’s upcoming miniseries The Undoing has been released. The Nicole Kidman-led series, backed by Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley, is based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Susanne Bier has directed all the episodes.

Kidman, who earlier worked with Kelley on Big Little Lies, plays the lead role of a therapist who is about to publish her first book. But misfortune strikes her when her husband (played by Hugh Grant) goes missing.

The misfortunes also include “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.” The plot is not as clear yet, and the promos have not revealed much.

The series looks pretty bleak, and reminds me of the trailers for Netflix’s German show Dark. The dark colour palette, foreboding music, frustrated looking characters, yelling, and so on give the series a vibe that watching it won’t exactly be a cheery experience. This is dark, dark tale.

The official synopsis of The Undoing reads, “The limited series The Undoing, coming this Fall, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family. Directed by Susanne Bier; created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; executive produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas; based on the novel “You Should Have Known,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.”

The Undoing will premiere on October 25.

