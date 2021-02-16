From Devoleena hitting Arshi to Rubina throwing water on Rakhi, all the ugliest fights of Bigg Boss 14

If Bigg Boss 14 would be remembered, it would be for the headache-inducing shouting matches among the contestants. While the show was about putting the focus on the contestant’s personalities and their interpersonal relationships, what we ended up with was their anger and frustration. Rahul Vaidya’s journey has been all about fighting with Rubina Dilaik. Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan often forced the audience to put their TV on mute as they went at each other. Jasmin Bhasin and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also lost their cool on various instances.

Check out all the ugly and violent fights of Bigg Boss 14:

When Jasmin Bhasin threw water on Rahul Vaidya

They might have become friends now, but Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin had one of the nastiest fights at the beginning of the show. During one of the tasks, Rahul tried to use force to win the task. She lost her cool and said she is not afraid of any man’s strength. She even said she no longer wants to be a part of the show and threw water on Rahul.

When Vikas Gupta pushed Arshi Khan in the swimming pool

After an ugly verbal spat, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan got into a physical altercation. Arshi kept provoking Vikas and asked him to apologise to her for predicting her eviction. When he refused to do so, and lectured her instead, she said, “One who doesn’t respect his mother, should not lecture me.” This further irked Vikas and he pushed her. Still, Arshi continued to speak about his personal life. It ended with him push her into the swimming pool, which led to Vikas’ ouster from the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tantrums on being cursed by Arshi Khan

During a fight, Arshi Khan told Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee that they will lose something which near and dear to them. She was upset since she could not find her soft toy, Sheru. After some time, Devoleena started crying while thinking about her pet Angel who was unwell and yelled at Arshi for cursing her family. She even threw things at Arshi and broke the crockery of the house. Despite the best efforts of other housemates, Devoleena went out of control and destroyed the property of Bigg Boss house. Her this action led to her being nominated for the entire duration of the show.

Kavita Kaushik walked out of the house after a fight with Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik didn’t share a cordial relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. Kavita claimed to know several truths about Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla. During one of their fights, Kavita said she will reveal the true face of Abhinav once they are out of the house. At this, the Shakti actor got mighty upset and asked Kavita to say whatever she wishes to say directly. The argument got ugly with Kavita threatening to slap Rubina. But a few moments later, in the heat of the moment, Kavita walked out of the house herself.

Friends turned foes: Kavita Kaushik-Eijaz Khan

When Kavita Kaushik entered the show as a wild card entrant, it appeared that she shares a close bond with actor Eijaz Khan. But soon, the two had an ugly face-off. Calling Eijaz a ‘weird’ man, Kavita said she is not Eijaz’s friend and only cooked for him once during the lockdown because he was alone. She accused Eijaz of playing a victim card and bringing out details of his personal life to up his game on the show. When Eijaz confronted her for being needlessly rude, Kavita said she doesn’t want to be his ‘chamcha’. The two picked up a fight with each other often. Later, Kavita was reprimanded by Salman Khan for her behaviour with Eijaz.

When Aly Goni fought with Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss house is known to bring enemies together and create differences between friends. Something similar happened between once friends Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni. During the lockout task, Abhinav got upset with Aly for changing his stance. Aly told him he will do anything for Rahul Vaidya and this made Abhinav say that Aly has selective morality. Following this, the two got into an abusive fight which continued for the entire task. They called each other ugly names and even pushed each other.

When Pavitra Punia hit Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia might be planning to get married now, but the two TV actors didn’t share a cordial relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. The two had a massive fight when Eijaz, during his captaincy, chose to save Jasmin Bhasin from eviction instead of Pavitra, who was a close friend of the actor. In a fit of rage, Pavitra called Eijaz ‘girgit’ (chameleon) and ‘ehsaan faramosh’ (ungrateful). She even hit him and called him names.

Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya fights

Rubina and Rahul couldn’t stand each other throughout the show. While Rahul thought Rubina is ‘egoistic’ and ‘self-centred’, Rubina called Rahul a ‘male chauvinist’ and a man who cannot deal with women stronger than him. The singer often dragged Abhinav in his fights with Rubina and called him “nalla” and addressed the Shakti actor as “Nalasopara ki Rani”. Rahul commented on Rubina and Abhinav’s relationship, and said Abhinav couldn’t stay true to his wife.

Rubina Dilaik threw water on Rakhi Sawant

In one of the episodes, Rubina Dilaik could not hold back her anger when Rakhi Sawant passed some obscene comments on Abhinav Shukla. During a task, Rakhi, in an attempt to entertain the audience, picked on Abhinav. This didn’t go down well with Rubina and she threw a bucket of dirty water on Rakhi.