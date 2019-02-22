The Twilight Zone trailer: Jordan Peele returns to small screen with his unique brand of horror

After the success of the Oscar-nominated Get Out, we can be sure of one thing – filmmaker Jordan Peele knows horror like the back of his hand. Have you even seen the trailer of Us? And as if that was not enough to get us spooked already, Peele is ready to make a splash as the host and executive producer of The Twilight Zone’s rebooted version.

Advertising

The recently released trailer of The Twilight Zone shows us glimpses of various episodes, in which a host of talented actors will be seen portraying a variety of exciting characters. Actors like Adam Scott, John Cho and Kumail Nanjiani make an appearance.

Witness the reimagining of the most iconic series of all time, hosted by Academy Award® winner @JordanPeele.#TheTwilightZone premieres April 1, only on @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/2CmHhdwTm8 pic.twitter.com/LiQv0WP2nG — The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) February 21, 2019

With generic albeit threatening lines like ‘Things happen the way it should’ and ‘It’s all the same number,’ rest assured this show promises to deliver the scares. And of course, the ominous-sounding background score helps too.

The episodes will delve deep into various genres like horror, thriller and the fantasy genre. The original series had run for five seasons. Apart from Rod Sterling who wrote the original series, writers such as Charles Beaumont and Ray Bradbury had also contributed to writing a few episodes of the black-and-white series.

The Twilight Zone will premiere on April 1.