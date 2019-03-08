The Simpsons episode guest-starring Michael Jackson pulled out from circulation

The Simpsons producers have decided to remove an episode featuring the voice of Michael Jackson from recirculation after watching a new documentary on King of Pop, which revisits child sexual abuse charges against him.

Executive producer James L. Brooks, creator Matt Groening and showrunner Al Jean collectively made the decision to pull the episode from recirculation after they watched the HBO documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The episode, titled Stark Raving Dad, has been pulled out from streaming platforms, networks re-running the show and forthcoming physical copies such as box sets.

“It feels clearly the only choice to make. The guys I work with where we spend our lives arguing over jokes were of one mind on this,” Brooks told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story.

The episode appeared in the animated series’ third season, aired in 1991.

On the episode, Jackson played Leon Kompowsky, a man who believes he is Michael Jackson. Homer Simpson meets Kompowsky in a mental institution where he is briefly committed. Homer, who does not know Michael Jackson, ends up believing Kompowsky to be the singer.

Jackson had offered to guest star on the show and while he spoke his character’s lines, a voice double sang for him.

Leaving Neverland has created a lot of furore among Jackson’s fans. The documentary features the testimony of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two men who met Jackson and spent time with him as boys.