The Real Charlie Chaplin trailer: What was one of history’s greatest entertainers really like?

A trailer for The Real Charlie Chaplin is out. The Showtime documentary film, directed by James Spinney and Peter Middleton, claims to tell the real story of the greatest comic artiste to grace the silver screen.

The film will apparently have “unheard audio recordings” and will use “dramatic reconstructions and personal archives” to trace the incredible rise of Chaplin from Victorian London’s slums to the very apex of Hollywood.

The trailer also suggests The Real Charlie Chaplin will delve deep into Chaplin’s psyche to present to his fans the man he really was behind those films that are still funny.

Not only a gifted entertainer, he was also known for his anti-war and anti-jingoism stances which earned the ire of his contemporaries. He is best remembered for movies like City Lights, The Gold Rush, The Great Dictator and Limelight among others.

Most of all, he is remembered for his iconic character, The Little Tramp.

Overall, The Real Charlie Chaplin looks like something worth waiting for as it poses a compelling question: What was Charlie Chaplin really like?

