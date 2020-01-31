The Plot Against America teaser: David Simon’s topical HBO miniseries looks slick

The Plot Against America arrives on March 16.sk The Plot Against America arrives on March 16.sk

The teaser for The Plot Against America is out. The HBO miniseries comes from David Simon, who has made critically acclaimed TV shows like The Wire and The Deuce for the network. Simon has penned the series with Ed Burns, a regular collaborator.

The series is based on the eponymous alternate-history novel by Philip Roth. The story is about a United States in which a Jewish family from New Jersey follows a presidential election in which an anti-semitic, pro-Nazism candidate, Charles Lindbergh, wins against Franklin Roosevelt in 1940 and becomes the president.

Lindbergh, incidentally, was a real-life figure who was actually at loggerheads with Roosevelt, though he never fought in the elections.

The trailer promises a slickly-made series that is not afraid to go full political. Simon is openly anti-Trump, and he has used the book’s story to shed light into the modern state of the US and its administration. There is a lot of resemblance. A candidate using populist slogans that plays to people’s fears (Jews are dangerous, for example), people not convinced that he can actually win and think the voters can see through his lies, and so on.

The Plot Against America stars John Turturro, Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector and Zoe Kazan.

The official synopsis reads, “From creators David Simon and Ed Burns comes The Plot Against America, an alternate American history story of the country’s turn to fascism told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey. Starring Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Winona Ryder, and John Turturro, the limited series premieres on March 16th at 9PM.”

