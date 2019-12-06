The Outsider trailer: HBO’s Stephen King adaptation teases an ‘unexplainable’ murder mystery

The Outsider premieres on January 12. The Outsider premieres on January 12.

The first full trailer for HBO’s Stephen King adaptation The Outsider is out. Starring Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, the miniseries is based on King’s best-selling novel of the same name.

The Outsider is about the rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy. All signs point towards a particular man, but the said suspect has an unassailable alibi. He was seen somewhere else and has several eye-witnesses to prove that. And yet, there is rock-solid DNA evidence and eye-witnesses to his presence at the crime scene as well.

Surely, a man cannot be at two places at once?

The trailer suggests that the ten-episode miniseries will be quite faithful to the source material. The novel has supernatural elements, but they are more muted than most of King’s other work. The strong cast is the icing on the cake.

The official synopsis of The Outsider reads, “The 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.”

