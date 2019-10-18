The Outsider teaser: This Stephen King adaptation looks terrifying

The first teaser for The Outsider is out. The miniseries is based on Stephen King’s 2018 novel of the same name, and boasts of a solid lead cast with names like Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo.

The teaser promises a pretty faithful adaptation of the well-received horror novel.

The plot is about rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy. All signs point towards a particular man, but the said suspect has an unassailable alibi. He was seen somewhere else and has several eye-witnesses to prove that. Surely, a man cannot be at two places at once?

Apparently, he can.

The official synopsis of The Outsider reads, “The 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.”

The Outsider premieres on January 12 on HBO.