10 things about The Office we bet you didn’t know

Check out this article and know more about The Office. Check out this article and know more about The Office.

The Office is considered to be one of the funniest workplace sitcoms ever made. The show was adapted from the British version, but soon got its own personality which led to a large fandom.

Starring Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert and Jenna Fischer as Pam Beasly, the show ended in 2013.

So if you are a big fan of the show, here are ten lesser-known facts about The Office:

1. Theme music picked by cast members

The now-iconic theme music of the show, composed by Jay Ferguson, was actually selected by the cast members. In a 2018 interview to Indiewire, Steve Carell shared that creator Greg Daniels had given them four options but this was the music that they all liked. Carell said, “Incidentally, we all voted on the theme song. We had four different versions of the theme song from different artists, and Greg Daniels, the producer, sent us all versions. And as a cast, we voted on what was going to be our theme song. It’s kind of cool.”

Also Read | The Office: Here are the top 10 episodes

2. The real Scranton

The show is set in Scranton but was actually filmed in Los Angeles. But there is a bit of Scranton in every episode of The Office. The opening credits of the show give us a taste of Scranton which was actually shot by John Krasinski. Krasinski traveled to Scranton after he bagged the role of Jim and even interviewed some paper salesmen for research.

3. The Office museum

In 2013, the cast and creator of The Office attended ‘The Office wrap party’ at the University of Scranton. Here, Greg Daniels revealed that they have saved everything, from the fake medals of Office Olympics to the paper planes in Season 9, in a warehouse. He also hinted that NBC is thinking of opening a museum dedicated to the show.

Also Read | TV Rewind | The Office: The sitcom that created a new template

4. Steve Carell’s success changed The Office’s fate

The Office was a close adaptation of the UK version during the first season. As the first season ended, Steve Carell starrer The 40-Year-Old Virgin released in theaters and made him a huge star. It was then that the makers of The Office decided to soften Michael Scott. From Season 2 onwards, we see a significant shift in the show and it can all be credited to Carell’s success.

5. Seth Rogen as Jim?

While the show was still being cast, Seth Rogen and Adam Scott auditioned for Jim Halpert. Scott later did a similar role in Parks and Recreation. Bob Odenkirk auditioned for Michael Scott and even though he did not bag the role, he later did a cameo in the last season where his character is shown to be Pam’s new boss in Philadelphia.

6. Steve Carell’s wife in The Office

Remember when Michael was dating realtor Carol who broke up with him before the Christmas party? Carol was played by Nancy Ellen who is, in fact, Steve’s real-life wife.

Also Read | The Office crew members blame NBC for Steve Carell’s exit, says new book

7. Pam vs Angela

Pam and Angela have a tough relationship on the show but in real life the two actors, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, are the best of friends. Fischer is also godmother to Kinsey’s child. The two also have a podcast called Office Ladies where they revisit every episode of The Office and reveal behind-the-scenes stories.

8. Jim’s proposal scene

This much-anticipated moment on the show cost around $250,000. Greg Daniels told Washington Post in 2008 that the 52-second scene seemed sweet and simple but had actually been in the making for almost five years. He said, “It was, like, a $250,000 shot or something. It’s the most expensive and elaborate shot we’ve ever done, but it’s also sort of the highlight of five years of storytelling.”

9. John Krasinski had his doubts about The Office

On Off the Camera with Sam Jones, Krasinski revealed that while he was waiting to audition, he met someone who asked him for his opinion on the show being adapted. John recalled saying, “I love the British show so much and Americans have a tendency to just really screw these opportunities up. I don’t know how I’ll live with myself if they ruin it for me.” The man he spoke to was the creator of the show, Greg Daniels.

10. Michael improvised his kiss with Oscar

In an interview with AV Club, actor Oscar Nunez recalled that in the episode Gay Witch Hunt, Michael was supposed to hug Oscar but Carell improvised a bit and leaned in to kiss. Nunez said, “And then he wasn’t supposed to kiss me, we were just supposed to hug, and he kept hugging me. And that particular take he came in really close, and I’m like, ‘Where is he going with this?’ Oh, dear, yes here we go. And then I’m just thinking, ‘Oh God, nobody laugh so we can use it.’ And they didn’t, and it worked perfectly. It was a lot of fun.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd