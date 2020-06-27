The Office: Watch these behind-the-scenes videos from Dunder Mifflin

Check out some of the funniest bloopers from The Office. Check out some of the funniest bloopers from The Office.

The Office is one of the most hilarious shows that we have seen in the last decade. Michael Scott’s antics as the boss of paper company Dunder Mifflin, Scranton was fodder for some of the best comedy scenes that we have seen in recent television history. But as one could have guessed, what went on behind the scenes was funnier than what we finally saw on the screen.

The cast would often end up laughing at the jokes as they were performing the scenes. Steve Carell’s ability to improvise in a scene added to the final product but that also meant that his castmates would break their character and just end up laughing uncontrollably.

Check out some of the funniest bloopers from The Office here:

Remember when Michael became ‘Captain’ on Booze Cruise?

Rainn Wilson could not hold it together when Phyllis got flashed

As if The Dinner Party could get any funnier!

Jim and Dwight surely get along in this blooper reel

When Micheal and Phyllis were both Santas

Threat Level Midnight is hilarious in bloopers as well

Dwight’s improvisation surely had his castmates rolling on the floor

The Office cast kept at it till the last season

Looks like The Office team had as much fun in making the show as we had in watching it.

