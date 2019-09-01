The New Pope teaser: Jude Law returns in the follow up to HBO’s The Young Pope

A teaser for what is being called a continuation series for HBO’s The Young Pope is out. Titled The New Pope and also a Paolo Sorrentino creation, it will not be, as was previously thought, the second season. But it will indeed be a follow-up series.

The Young Pope, aired in 2016, ended with Jude Law’s Pope Pius XIII (previously Lenny Belardo) collapsing and apparently dying. But in the teaser the character is out and about.

John Malkovich also makes an appearance as Pope Giovanni Paolo III, the titular new pontiff, as he is welcomed by the clerics.

Beyond that, the teaser does not reveal anything about the plot. We also do not know why Pius is no longer the pope.

The New Pope will be nine episodes long. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson will play yet undisclosed characters and that will be another thing to watch out for.

The official synopsis reads, “Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino returns with The New Pope, his second original series set in the world of the modern papacy. Written by Sorrenttino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises, the nine-episode original series features Jude Law and John Malkovich. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson guest star. #HBO #TheNewPope.”

There is no release date yet.