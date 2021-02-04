The Nevers teaser: HBO’s Victorian London-set superhero series looks amazing

The Nevers comes out in India on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 12. (Photo: HBO)

A teaser for The Nevers is out. HBO’s superhero series was created by Joss Whedon, who is no longer associated with it in any capacity. British screenwriter Philippa Goslett is now the showrunner.

The genre-mashing series is set in Victorian London and tells the tale of Touched people. They are mostly women who have special abilities. They are fighting to protect themselves from other forces, which includes cops and purists who believe the Touched’s powers are ungodly.

Though it is only a teaser, The Nevers shows off good production quality. The world appears to be realised richly, though this is admittedly only a brief glimpse.

Overall, The Nevers looks great. It is both fun and also offers social commentary in true Whedon-style. There are echoes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but the show is clearly also its own thing.

The cast includes names both known and unknown. Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Nick Frost, Eleanor Tomlinson, Zackary Momoh, among others are part of the series.

The official synopsis reads, “In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched”: people — mostly women — who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities, some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces — to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

The Nevers comes out in India on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 12.