The Last of Us review roundup: Critics call Pedro Pascal-Bella Ramsey’s post-apocalyptic series a ‘remarkable achievement’

The upcoming post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, has been garnering rave reviews. The show, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, is adapted from a video game of the same name. Mazin was also responsible for the acclaimed HBO series Chernobyl.

The series stars Pascal as a smuggler who will become a defacto guardian of a teenager (Ramsey). The Last of Us is being pitched as the largest Canadian production in TV history, and consists of nine episodes in total.

Here’s what critics are saying about The Last of Us:

BBC writer Stephen Kelly called it the ‘best video game adaptation’ and wrote, “Based on the mega-hit PlayStation game, about a man and a teenage girl travelling through the US during a zombie apocalypse, this HBO show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is a remarkable achievement.”

Gene Park, writing for The Washington Post, called the series a pitch-perfect adaptation as well, writing, “HBO’s The Last of Us places a lot of faith in its source material’s writing. The TV adaptation doesn’t veer far from the script set by the video game. That confidence is not misplaced.”

The Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore opined, “When it’s specifically digging deeper into the personal lives of supporting characters like Riley (Storm Reid), Bill (Nick Offerman), and Frank (Murray Bartlett), HBO’s The Last of Us feels like a refreshing take on a core part of the larger franchise.”

The Last of Us already boasts of a 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating. It will premiere on HBO Max on January 15.