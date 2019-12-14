The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Salman Khan reveals why Arbaaz Khan didn’t direct Dabangg 3

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar with Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar with Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show.

This weekend, the stars of Dabangg 3 will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Prabhudeva, Sudeep and the leading ladies Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar will be seen sharing some fun moments from their shooting schedule.

The comedy show is all set to celebrate its 100 episodes and the team will be seen celebrating the occasion. Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda will also play a fun game of ‘Ke Bhail Crorepati’. Salman Khan will also show off his moves on “Munna Badnam” to the audience.

Salman reveals why it took seven years to come up with Dabanng 3

Kapil Sharma will ask Salman Khan why it took him seven years to come up with the sequel. He will share that because the heroine of the film was getting nurtured organically with proper diet and workout for her debut.

Arbaaz Khan reveals the story behind ‘Munna Badnam’

Giving insights into how they came up with the song “Munna Badnaam”, Arbaaz will share that they were looking for a perfect title for an item song. Once, at 1 am in the night, Salman suggested “Munna Badnaam” to him. He will share that initially he was not keen as he wanted an original name but Arbaaz finally gave in when he heard the song.

When Saiee preserved a chocolate given by Salman Khan

Saiee Manjrekar will share that years back, her father Mahesh Manjrekar took her to meet Salman Khan. The actor had then given her a bar of chocolate, which she preserved for years. The debutante will share that it was only recently that she discarded the chocolate.

It’s tough to direct Salman, reveals Arbaaz

Arbaaz Khan, who has directed Dabangg 2 will talk about choosing Prabhudeva as the director for the third installment. Arbaaz will share that it’s actually very difficult to shoot with Salman. He will say that Salman manipulates him and changes script on the day of the shoot. Salman will laugh to share that Arbaaz had just one clause to make Dabanng 3 that he will not direct it.

Salman clears rumours about himself

Kapil Sharma will quiz Salman Khan on rumours around him. When he will ask if he sleeps on the couch, Salman will agree saying that he cannot sleep on beds. He will also agree that he wears elastic bottoms given that he keeps gaining and losing weight. Khan will also accept that he brushes his teeth thrice a day and eats a lot of chewing gum before shooting for a romantic sequence.

