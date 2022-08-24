scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season to launch on this date

Kapil Sharma is set to be back with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek has decided to skip the season owing to an disagreement over his contract. However, the rest of the team will join the show.

Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma will be back with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Instagram/Kapil Sharma)

Indianexpress.com was the first to report that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will launch in September. And now, we have exclusive information that the comedy show will air on Sony TV from September 10. As fans of the show would know, Kapil and the team recently shot the promo for the new season, which will soon hit television. While Krushna Abhishek has walked out, others like Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will still be part of the season.

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com, “The Kapil Sharma Show will introduce a lot of new comic actors this season. While the soul of the show will remain the same, the makers have added a very youthful vibe this time. The team is excited to launch the show after a break and is looking forward to entertaining the audience again. The shoot for Kapil Sharma Show began last weekend with Akshay Kumar. However, there is no clarity yet if that would be the first episode. The show, starting September 10, will air at its original time slot of 9:30 pm on weekends.”

Also Read |Kapil Sharma serves a new ‘deadly look’ ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4 premiere

Coming to Krushna Abhishek, the source shared that he had a disagreement with the production house (Banijay and SKF TV), leading him to exit the show. As per reports, the actor had sought a much higher fee which the production house did not agree to. However, Kapil Sharma and his team are doing everything they can to ensure that Krushna returns to the stage. “Krushna is an integral part of TKSS and his character Sapna is much loved. We are hoping the issues between him and the production house are resolved, so that he can join back soon,” the source added.

Before the show, Kapil Sharma will be traveling to Australia for his weekend tour. He will be joined by Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Rajiv Thakur on his tour.

