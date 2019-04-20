The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Yesteryear villains bring the house down

This weekend The Kapil Sharma Show will host popular yesteryear villains Gulshan Grover, Ranjeet and Kiran Kumar. While these actors have played vicious characters on screen, they will reveal their candid side on the stage with Kapil Sharma and his team.

From talking about their struggles to their friendship, the actors will take the audience down on a memory lane. Ranjeet will even take the opportunity to feed his fans pani puri off a stall on the stage.

Gulshan Grover, the villain with a big heart

On the show, Archana Puran Singh will reveal that once she was shooting with Gulshan for an American show. She was even accompanied by her husband Parmeet Sethi then. Unfortunately, there was only one room available for all three of them. But when Archana and Parmeet came back to the hotel room, they were surprised to see Gulshan sleeping on a sleek mat on the floor. He had left the bed for the couple to occupy.

Ranjeet’s heroines wanted him as the villain

As the conversation will steer back to their glorious days, Ranjeet will share that surprisingly, it was his leading ladies, who recommended his names to play the villain in most films. He will reveal that they knew he was a thorough gentleman and were apprehensive to have someone else around. They also felt safe around him unlike his on-screen avatar.

When Chunky Pandey got his parties sponsored

Gulshan Grover will reveal that Chunky Pandey was quite a kanjoos (miser). He would get his parties sponsored by others and even got others to pay for his wedding ceremony. Gulshan will also share that once Chunky made him meet unknown people at a party. When he asked who they were, Chunky replied that they were the sponsorers of his party and that they should all be nice to them.

Shatrughan Sinha, the late ‘lateef’

At the start of the show, Kapil will ask the veteran actors who used to report late on the sets. Gulshan Grover will go on to reveal that Shatrughan Sinha was always the last person to come for shoots. Going down the memory lane, Gulshan will share that once he had a double shift and so asked Shatrughan to reach by 12 pm so that he could head out. Even after promising him, the superstar came at 5 pm. He will also share that Shatrughan played an integral part in his success.

Kiran Kumar admires Salim Khan’s family

Kiran Kumar will talk about his association with Salim Khan’s family. He will say that he is a great admirer of the Khan family as he got a chance to work in various films that belonged to their production houses. Kiran will also say that he was recommended to play the role of a villain in Falak by Salim Khan. And that’s how he started getting numerous offers to play the negative lead.

Ranjeet being thankful to Sunil Dutt

Ranjeet will share that he has played a villain in close to 400 films but in real life, he doesn’t drink, smoke or even eat meat. He will go on to reveal that he admires Sunil Dutt and is thankful to him for building his life. Ranjeet will even go on to reveal that it was Sunil Dutt, who changed his name to Ranjeet from Gopal, as he felt it was a common name.

The entertaining episode will air on Saturday on Sony TV.