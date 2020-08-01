The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Sonu Sood LIVE UPDATES: Kapil Sharma is back!

scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: August 1, 2020 9:43:01 pm
The Kapil Sharma Show has returned on television with new episodes after months of repeat telecasts. The first episode features Sonu Sood. The Bollywood actor has earned praise for helping many stranded migrants reach their home states during the lockdown.

Kapil Sharma shared a promo of the show on his Twitter handles. He wrote in the caption, “Don’t miss the first episode of #TKSS after a long break with the Hero of #2020 @SonuSood paji 👏 tomorrow 9:30 pm @SonyTV #TheKapilSharmaShow stay safe 🙏.”

Apart from Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and others are also part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Instead of an audience, there will be cardboard cutouts of people in the show.

New episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will air at 9:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday. The show will air, as always, on Sony TV. In case you are not able to watch the show at its stipulated time, the episodes will be available on Sony’s streaming service SonyLIV or its app.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about The Kapil Sharma Show.

21:38 (IST)01 Aug 2020
'For the first time word positive holds such negativity'

Kapil teases Archana Puran Singh for doing nothing but only sitting and making videos on social media. Further, the comedian says how for the first time word positive holds such negativity. He also talks about superstitions that have been going around the spread of coronavirus. 

21:36 (IST)01 Aug 2020
Kapil Sharma doesn't spare Archana Puran Singh

Kapil Sharma kicks off the proceedings by cracking jokes on Archana Puran Singh. He doesn't spare his assistant and makeup man who are wearing protective gear.

21:34 (IST)01 Aug 2020
The Kapil Sharma Show begins

The episode begins with a peek at all the COVID-19 precautions on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

21:34 (IST)01 Aug 2020
Kapil Sharma teases Archana Puran Singh


Kapil Sharma welcomes Archana Puran Singh and teases her for wearing a new dress which she took out only during the lockdown. He also takes a dig at her for using the sanitiser in abundance on the sets of the show.

21:31 (IST)01 Aug 2020
The Kapil Sharma Show is back

The Kapil Sharma Show is back with its new episodes. The makers give an insight into the precautionary measures taken during the shoot. 

21:25 (IST)01 Aug 2020
The Kapil Sharma Show will begin airing from 9:30 pm on Sony TV
21:15 (IST)01 Aug 2020
A sneak peek at The Kapil Sharma Show's latest episode

Due to coronavirus pandemic, there will be no live audience on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The cast and crew of The Kapil Sharma Show resumed shooting from July 20, following all safety guidelines.

Archana had earlier said in an interview with indianexpress.com, "The production house and channel have taken utmost care to provide all kinds of safety measures. I get anxious sometimes and start pulling up people if I see anyone not following the rules. I was surprised that the team appreciated the same and has now asked me to keep a check. I also make sure I do my makeup, costume and hair from home and even drive all the way to the set myself. I can just hope that the only thing infectious on the set remains to be my laughter."

