The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Sonu Sood LIVE UPDATES: Kapil Sharma is back!

The Kapil Sharma Show live updates: The Kapil Sharma Show is airing on Sony TV. The Kapil Sharma Show live updates: The Kapil Sharma Show is airing on Sony TV.

The Kapil Sharma Show has returned on television with new episodes after months of repeat telecasts. The first episode features Sonu Sood. The Bollywood actor has earned praise for helping many stranded migrants reach their home states during the lockdown.

Kapil Sharma shared a promo of the show on his Twitter handles. He wrote in the caption, “Don’t miss the first episode of #TKSS after a long break with the Hero of #2020 @SonuSood paji 👏 tomorrow 9:30 pm @SonyTV #TheKapilSharmaShow stay safe 🙏.”

Apart from Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and others are also part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Instead of an audience, there will be cardboard cutouts of people in the show.

New episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will air at 9:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday. The show will air, as always, on Sony TV. In case you are not able to watch the show at its stipulated time, the episodes will be available on Sony’s streaming service SonyLIV or its app.