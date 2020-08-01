The Kapil Sharma Show: When and where to watch the new episode

Kapil Sharma will host Sonu Sood on the new episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will air tonight on Sony TV. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram) Kapil Sharma will host Sonu Sood on the new episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will air tonight on Sony TV. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma is back to tickle your funny bone with his weekend comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, which is led by the comic actor along with Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and others.

After the coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed in March, the team stopped shooting for any new episode but with recent safety guidelines given by the authorities, Kapil and his team are now back on the sets. The first new episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Saturday, August 1 at 9:30 pm with Sonu Sood as the guest.

Where to watch The Kapil Sharma Show?

The audience can watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV at 9:30 pm on every Saturday and Sunday.

In case you miss the latest episodes of the show, you can catch them on SonyLIV app.

Unlike the old format, to guarantee the safety of its team amid the coronavirus scare, the new format of the show will not have a live audience.

Last week, Kapil had posted a video on social media inviting fans to be a part of the show through video calls.

The show’s shoot was put on halt due to coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown. However, the cast and crew resumed shooting from July 20 onwards, after 125 days keeping the safety guidelines intact.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sonu Sood to be the first guest as new episodes begin

Kapil Sharma and the cast also gave a sneak-peek into their shoot days. Bharti Singh on Instagram announced, “After 125 days the kapil sharma show is back watch every sat-sun 9.30 pm” Kapil Sharma shared a video on Instagram with Sonu Sood. He mentioned, “Don’t miss the first episode of #TKSS after a long break with the Hero of #2020 @sonu_sood paji 👏 tomorrow 9:30 pm only at @sonytvofficial”

Krushna Abhishek shared a photo with Kapil Sharma on Instagram with a caption that read, “Always love being on sets with all my fav 🤗this is an upcoming episode with our family u guys r gonna love it. And ya see lock down mein we hv worked hard and lost a lot of weight 👏👏👏👏lil more to go but on a right track. Keep showering ur blessings and keep watching t k s s @tkss @sonytvofficial @beingsalmankhan”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd