Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Must Read

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma teases Mohammad Kaif about photo with Aishwarya Rai

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will have ex-cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif as guests.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 22, 2021 6:42:22 pm
virender sehwag mohammad kaif the kapil sharma showThe much-awaited episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV this weekend. (Photos: Screengrabs/Sony TV)

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo released on social media by host Kapil Sharma, we get a glimpse of the fun-filled episode. Amid a lot of laughter, we will also hear some lesser-known dressing-room stories.

The promo shows both Sehwag and Kaif in their elements. We are aware about Sehwag’s witty side, thanks to his Twitter handle. The batsman’s appearance on the show is further proof of his humour sense.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma shares how Virender Sehwag’s fellow opener Sachin Tendulkar used to give him bananas to ensure he stays quiet for some time. He further asks Sehwag who he’d wish to hand a banana to for the same reason, and the sportsperson tosses one at Kapil. But he quickly asks Kapil never to stop talking or cracking jokes as that’s the reason for the success of his show.

We also see how fans reacted to one of Mohammad Kaif’s clicks with actor Aishwarya Rai which he posted on Instagram. Kapil teases Kaif for his charm in front of Aishwarya.

Comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will also entertain the cricketers.

The much-awaited episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV this weekend.

