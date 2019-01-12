The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma reveals his secret connection with Yami Gautam

The Kapil Sharma Show made a smashing comeback topping the TRP chart in its first week. The episode with Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty left the audience in splits. In the following episode, Salman Khan, who is also co-producing the show, made an entry along with his father Salim Khan and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

Advertising

And in today’s episode, Kapil Sharma will be seen hosting Uri: The Surgical Strike actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. The actors will be seen having a gala time with Kapil and his team. Kaushal, who has become the newest heartthrob, will also be seen fulfilling fan requests.

Vicky Kaushal – A fan of Kapil Sharma

While introducing his guest, Kapil will call Vicky Kaushal the next superstar, leaving the young actor blushing. Kaushal would then go on to reveal that he has been a huge fan of the show. Since this is the first time that the Uri actor is sharing the stage with Kapil, he will not leave the chance to let Kapil know what he feels about the show.

Ladies vs Vicky Kaushal

After churning out hits after hits, Vicky has become a sensation among youngsters, especially women. On the stage, Vicky will be subjected to a series of requests from female fans. The good-looking actor would be asked by a young girl to carry her in his arms. Another lady will ask Vicky to give her a head massage, as her mother doesn’t do it for her. Though a bit embarrassed at the request, the actor will oblige. He will also be singing the song “Sar jo tera chakraye….” for the fan.

The Yami Gautam-Kapil Sharma connection

As Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam will indulge in a fun conversation with host Kapil Sharma, the latter will reveal a major secret about Yami. Kapil will inform the audience that Yami and Kapil’s families have been friends for a long time. Kapil will also take the opportunity to complain to Yami’s mother that she missed his reception, which was held in Mumbai. At the end, Yami will apologise to Kapil for not attending the function.

Yami Gautam and Chandan Prabhakar’s date

Chandan Prabhakar will be greeted by Yami and Vicky. They will ask Kapil to assume that he is their cast member. Yami will also nickname him Chands. When Kapil will ask Chandan that given a chance, where would he take Yami on a date. The comedian will leave everyone in splits when he will say that since he has no money, he will observe a fast, while Yami can order and eat whatever she wants.

Advertising

The special episode with Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal will air this Saturday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.