The Kapil Sharma Show trailer shows why we need Kapil back in our lives

Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his big television comeback with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony TV today dropped the first trailer of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Advertising

Tweeting the trailer from its official handle, Sony TV wrote, “Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow!”

Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow! Jald hi sirf Sony par. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/nDvw0Zl5W0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2018

The video shows how comedy can unite people from all walks of life, and credits Kapil for doing the same. While the star does not make an appearance in the video, we see fans watching the previous episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show on mobile phones, iPads and televisions, and bonding over laughter.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show was previously scheduled for Diwali. It, however, got pushed owing to Kapil’s impending wedding with his long-term girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar.

Also read | Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek to join The Kapil Sharma Show

Advertising

Kapil had some time back announced his comeback through a tweet. He had further confirmed that his previous collaborators Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti will be a part of the next season of his show. Bharti Singh had also recently revealed to indianexpress.com that she would be joining the show as well along with fellow actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

“It is going to be a mega reunion as all of us will get together after a long time. It is going to be a treat for the audience,” Bharti had exclusively told us.

Kapil Sharma, who made an appearance in the finale episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 along with social worker and environmentalist Ravi Kalra, received a lot of love from host Amitabh Bachchan for his upcoming show. While Big b also gave Kapil some marriage advice, Kapil in return invited the superstar to his wedding.