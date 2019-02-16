The Kapil Sharma Show: Total Dhamaal team brings the house down

This weekend, the Total Dhamaal team will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. While Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will recreate their magical moments, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh will have a ball with Kapil Sharma and his team.

M for Madhuri, M for Mohini

To the surprise of the audience, Madhuri and Anil Kapoor will recreate their sizzling performance on “Dhak Dhak”. While it continues to be one of their most popular songs, Madhuri will share that it was “Ek Do Teen” that made her famous as Mohini. She will share that once a few fans called out to her as ‘Mohini’ and asked for her autograph. Not to leave them disappointed, she signed as M that stood for both Mohini and Madhuri.

Sapna gets a crore from Ajay Devgn

As the audience would know, Sapna demands a crore from all her guests. She will continue her antics with the Total Dhamaal team. And to her surprise, Ajay Devgn will oblige to her request and give her a briefcase with the money. But Sapna’s happiness would be short-lived as the box would be full of fake notes.

This is what makes Madhuri angry

Anil Kapoor will reveal on the show that the otherwise calm Madhuri Dixit really loses her cool when she doesn’t get her food on time. She loves eating and if she doesn’t get her lunch breaks on time, then she gets really angry. Madhuri will be left blushing by the end.

Riteish’s worry on being ignored on sets

Ritesh will share how embarrassing it becomes for him when the director says it out loud in front of his staff, ‘focus Ajay pe rakho’ (focus on Ajay). He will share that he feels that then his staff too will stop listening to him. Impressed by Riteish’s comic timing, Kapil will share that had Riteish not being a Bollywood actor, he would have got him to his show. “Aap humare show ke liye hi bane ho (You are perfect for our show),” he will quip.

Anil Kapoor’s connection with Madhuri & MF Hussain

Anil Kapoor will mention that once his wife mentioned it to him that only MF Hussain’s painting is missing from their collection. He will reveal that he arranged a meeting for MF Hussain with Madhuri Dixit and asked a portrait as a return favour. He will share that the painting continues to be a prized possession in the Kapoor household.

The Total Dhamaal integration episode will be aired on Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.