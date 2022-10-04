The Kapil Sharma Show to pay tribute to Raju Srivastava with a comedians special show, BTS pics surface

The passing of Raju Srivastava has left a void in the Indian comedian circuit. To celebrate the late comedian’s legacy, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to pay him a tribute with a special weekend episode with a number of comedians gathering to pay homage to Raju. Comedian and actor Jayvijay Sachan has shared BTS pictures from the show, on his social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayvijay Sachan (@jayvijaysachan)

Along with the picture, Sachan wrote, “All renowned comedians came together under one roof to pay a tribute to Late #RajuShrivastava ji. Catch us all on The Kapil Sharma Show on coming Saturday-Sunday.”

In the picture that Sachan shared, comedians like Kapil Sharma, Sunil Pal, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar and others. Kapil also retweeted Sachan’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayvijay Sachan (@jayvijaysachan)

Raju Srivastava passed away on September 22, he was 58. Many of his colleagues from the fraternity remembered him as a pioneer of Indian stand-up comedy. Kapil, in his condolence message for Srivastava had written on Twitter, “Today for the first time you have made me cry Raju Bhai 💔 I wish there would have been one more meeting. May God place you at his feet. You will be greatly missed. Goodbye 🙏 Om Shanti.”

आज पहली बार आपने रुलाया है राजू भाई 💔 काश एक मुलाक़ात और हो जाती। ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में स्थान दें। आप बहुत याद आएँगे।अलविदा 🙏 ओम् शांति pic.twitter.com/CBHgGyYi34 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 21, 2022

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also remembered Raju through his blog. He had paid homage to comedian-actor Raju Srivastava and remembered him for his everyday humour.

Watch the weekend special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.