The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air temporarily

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show is set to go off air temporarily. Host Kapil Sharma‘s unavailability to shoot episodes due to his upcoming USA tour has forced the makers to consider a break.

A source close to The Kapil Sharma Show told indianexpress.com, “Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break.”

Last year, Kapil Sharma had taken a break after he became a father for the second time in January 2021. During a Q&A session on Twitter, when a fan asked the comedian why the show is going off air, Kapil replied, “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.” Much to the delight of fans, The Kapil Sharma Show came back in June 2021.

As per the source, the break this time too would be a short one, probably a few weeks. However, Kapil and his team will take that call in a few days. As of now, Kapil is juggling between his show and his Bollywood film, directed by Nandita Das. The filming is currently underway in Orissa.

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing its third season on Sony TV. The show also features Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.