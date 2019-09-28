The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Tiger Shroff reveals War co-star Hrithik Roshan was his childhood hero

This weekend, War actors Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The two heroes will not share the stage together but will join Kapil and his team in turns. While Tiger will go solo, Hrithik will be joined by Vaani Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff will share some fun stories from his childhood and stint in Bollywood. The actor will also show off his dance moves on the stage. Krushna Abhishek, who usually takes up the avatar of Sapna in the show, will dress up as Jackie Shroff to add to the entertainment.

Hrithik is my childhood hero, says Tiger

Talking about working with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger will say that he was equally excited and nervous. He will add that since Hrithik is his childhood hero, he wanted to perform his best in front of him. Tiger will share that he did multiple action workshops and read a lot of literature to prepare for his role.

Tiger’s embarrassing moment on the sets of War

Kapil Sharma will ask Tiger Shroff if he ever had an embarrassing moment while doing action scenes. The actor will confirm that when they were shooting for War, he had to do a lot of stunts and splits. Since he couldn’t wear track pants for the scenes, he opted for a pair of jeans. And unfortunately, his pants got torn.

When Tiger used to impress girls with his six-packs abs

Tiger will share that he is an introvert and very shy when it comes to the opposite sex. However, the actor will surprise the audience when he reveals that he was very different in school and used to even flaunt his six-packs in front of girls.

Tiger wants to entertain like Kapil Sharma

Tiger Shroff, who has played superhero Flying Jatt, will be quizzed by Kapil Sharma. The host will ask, ‘What would you like to become if you ever get a superpower for real?’. Tiger will leave Kapil grinning when he will mention his name. The Flying Jatt actor will say that he would love to be Kapil Sharma as then he would be able to entertain the audience.

Tiger and Kapil’s take on on-screen kissing

After knowing about Tiger’s shyness, Kapil Sharma will ask the actor how he does kissing scenes in movies. The host will also pull the actor’s legs saying that he has heard a rumour that Tiger reaches the set without a bath so that his heroine automatically runs away. On the other hand, when Archana Puran Singh will ask Kapil whether he will do a film with a kissing scene. The funnyman will say that he will definitely accept the project.