The Kapil Sharma Show preview: The Zoya Factor stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan grace the stage

On Sunday, the stars of The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. While Sonam will be seen at her candid best, the otherwise shy Dulquer will also be having a blast with Kapil and his team. Krushna Abhishek, who plays the character Sapna, will for a change dress up as Anil Kapoor and entertain the guests. He will also get Sonam and Dulquer to dance on Anil’s songs.

Sonam Kapoor loves The Kapil Sharma Show

Advertising

As soon as Kapil Sharma will welcome Sonam and Dulquer, Sonam will state that he has put on weight from the last time they met. An embarrassed Kapil will share that Sonam is very frank and doesn’t think before speaking. He will tell the audience that even her dad Anil Kapoor is scared of what Sonam will say in public. Sonam, on her part, will congratulate Kapil and share that his show is her favourite promotional. As soon as she completes a film, she is excited to promote it on The Kapil Sharma Show.

When Anil Kapoor entered Kapil’s wedding before him

Sonam Kapoor will reveal that Kapil’s wedding was on Anil Kapoor’s birthday. She will add that his wedding invitation card said ‘8 pm onwards’. Her father, like a responsible guest, went to the party sharp at 8 pm despite it being his birthday. But to his surprise, Kapil was not even ready for the function. Even his wife Ginni was not ready and got embarrassed seeing Anil already there.

Sonam Kapoor the lucky charm

Advertising

Sonam Kapoor will share that just like like in The Zoya Factor, her father, in real life, considers her very lucky. She will share that the year Sonam was born, all of Anil Kapoor’s films were blockbuster hits. She will also narrate an interesting incident revolving around her luck factor and cricket. When Anil Kapoor went to watch India in the semi-finals of the world cup, he had invited her to go with him. But Sonam refused giving silly reasons like she wanted to do spa and nails. India didn’t play that day because of heavy rains and then went on to lose the next day. Sonam will share that Anil Kapoor still believes that if Sonam had attended the match, India would have won.

Sonam never visited film sets as a child

Sonam Kapoor will share that her father Anil Kapoor never took her on his film shoots when she was a child. And this is why she had no idea what how a film is shot. She will state that when she used to watch Anil Kapoor’s film on screen, she used to get scared seeing the fight sequences. She would even cry out “Kyu maar rahe ho papa ko”.

When Sonam Kapoor ate 40 samosas at one go

Sonam Kapoor will narrate her weight loss journey on The Kapil Sharma Show. She will share that she was in a boarding school as a child. And she was very fond of eating junk food and was quite chubby. When she used to come back from her school, she used to crave for home-cooked and good food. She will also share that once she ate 40 samosas in one go. When Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh will show their astonishment, she will reveal that those were mini cocktail samosas.