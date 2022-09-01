scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

The Kapil Sharma Show new promo: The joke is on Sumona Chakravarti; watch

The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted Kapil Sharma, will return with new additions to the cast, including Srishty Rode and Gaurav Dubey.

The Kapil Sharma ShowActor and comedian Kapil Sharma will return with his show on September 10. (Photo: Twitter)

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is going to return with a new season of his popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. The new season will premiere on September 10. A new promo video features Kapil and his co-stars Sumona Chakravarty and Kiku Sharda.

Sumona, who plays Kapil’s wife on the show, is seen arguing with him about forgetting her and focusing on Shristry Rode, as seen in the previous promo. However, Kapil claims to be a bachelor. While Kiku’s character of a laundry lady Gudiya stands and laughs at Sumona’s plight, he is reprimanded by her. Kiku says that it’s not ‘nok-jhok’ between Sumona and Kapil, but only a ‘joke’ on her.

 

Actor Archana Puran Singh is also seen in the judge’s chair, as she laughs at the actors’ performances on stage. While it has not been officially announced yet, actor Akshay Kumar is said to be the first guest of the new season. The show also features Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski. Actor Krushna Abhishek, who had earlier announced that he was leaving the show, has now returned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

Krushna was spotted with wife Kashmera Shah on Wednesday, and was asked about his reported exit by the paparazzi, he denied leaving the show and said, “Hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya mere aur Kapil mein. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (We both are leaving for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again).”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 07:42:42 pm
Next Story

Divorce on ‘flimsy grounds’ now a trend, consumer culture of use throw at work: HC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

Twitter now testing ‘Edit Tweet’ with subscribers, here’s what to keep in mind

Twitter now testing ‘Edit Tweet’ with subscribers, here’s what to keep in mind

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement