The Kapil Sharma Show new promo: The joke is on Sumona Chakravarti; watch

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is going to return with a new season of his popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. The new season will premiere on September 10. A new promo video features Kapil and his co-stars Sumona Chakravarty and Kiku Sharda.

Sumona, who plays Kapil’s wife on the show, is seen arguing with him about forgetting her and focusing on Shristry Rode, as seen in the previous promo. However, Kapil claims to be a bachelor. While Kiku’s character of a laundry lady Gudiya stands and laughs at Sumona’s plight, he is reprimanded by her. Kiku says that it’s not ‘nok-jhok’ between Sumona and Kapil, but only a ‘joke’ on her.

10th September har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje se, #TheKapilSharmaShow mein mohalle ki dhoban, Gudiya karwayegi sabke beech nok-joke😉😜 pic.twitter.com/VNYQ27cd5x — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 1, 2022

Actor Archana Puran Singh is also seen in the judge’s chair, as she laughs at the actors’ performances on stage. While it has not been officially announced yet, actor Akshay Kumar is said to be the first guest of the new season. The show also features Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski. Actor Krushna Abhishek, who had earlier announced that he was leaving the show, has now returned.

Krushna was spotted with wife Kashmera Shah on Wednesday, and was asked about his reported exit by the paparazzi, he denied leaving the show and said, “Hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya mere aur Kapil mein. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (We both are leaving for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again).”