The Kapil Sharma Show teaser: Kapil leaves Ranveer and Sara rolling with laughter

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning on television in its all-new avatar on December 29, 2018. The latest teaser of the show has the comedian and host Kapil in his elements. He has come all prepped up to make the audience laugh and his first guests are Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty. The Bollywood stars will be seen promoting their film Simmba on the comedy show.

Sony TV has released a 30 seconds clip from the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Simbaa actors Ranveer and Sara. They were accompanied by the film’s director Rohit Shetty. In the video, we see Kiku Sharda telling the guests and audience the reason behind Kapil’s absence from television. Also, Kapil and Kiku’s funny banter takes you back to the days when Kapil left the viewers rolling with laughter even with a straight face.

Kapil’s friend and comedian Chandan Prabhakar has also tweeted about returning on television with the show. He wrote, “We r back…swagat nhi karogey…#TheKapilSharmaShow …love.”

A couple of days back, another teaser of The Kapil Sharma Show had Salman Khan along with father Salim Khan and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan laughing uncontrollably. It also had the Simmba of Bollywood Ranveer who could not stop laughing at Kapil’s jokes. “Poore India ko hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow, jald hi sirf Sony par,” read the caption of the video.

With stars like Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan gracing the first week of the Kapil’s show, it will be interesting to see what else the comedian has to offer to his fans.

This time Kapil will be accompanied by Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar. The new entrant in Kapil’s crazy family is comedian Krushna Abhishek who was earlier said to be his arch-rival. The trailer of the show was released by Sony TV last month in November.

Kapil Sharma started shooting for the show a few days before getting married to longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12. The first photos from the sets of the show went viral on social media and left fans excited for it.