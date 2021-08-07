scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
The Kapil Sharma Show team begins shoot, Archana Puran Singh promises ‘nayapan’ and ‘bharpoor’ laughter

Archana Puran Singh shared that the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are in for some surprises as the all-new avatar of the Kapil Sharma hosted show returns.

New Delhi
August 7, 2021 12:20:35 pm
the kapil sharma show shootThe team of The Kapil Sharma Show has started shooting on Saturday. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh/Instagram)

The team of The Kapil Sharma Show has begun the shoot of their famed comedy show. Actor Archana Puran Singh shared the update on social media via a video message. She shared that the fans of the show are in for some surprises as the all-new avatar of the Kapil Sharma hosted show returns.

Singh interacted with her fans while on her way to shoot. She said, “A quick update on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s going to start very very soon. I am sure you are as excited as us, actually, we are more excited. There is so much ‘nayapan’ in the show, we have surprises for all of you. But we have the same old josh and ‘bharpoor’ laughter and entertainment. We are so happy to be back again.”

The actor also revealed that the team of The Kapil Sharma Show is currently shooting among themselves and there is no guest on the set for now. Sharing the video on Instagram, Singh wrote, “and so it begins…First Day. First Shoot. New season. #thekapilsharmashow #tkss New beginnings are always exciting. They bring hope and adventure. (they also bring money😁) The #teamtkss is super charged and enthusiastic and the positivity and camaraderie on set is a joy to behold. Much love♥️”

Comedian Bharti Singh also posted fun videos on her Instagram account. In the videos, she is seen indulging in some fun banter with her co-actor Chandan Prabhakar. She asks him in Punjabi, “What character are you playing this time?” He replies, “I am playing what I always play.”

The Kapil Sharma Show is expected to return to television screens on August 21. It will open with Akshay Kumar as a special guest who will be promoting his film BellBottom on the show.

A few days ago, Kapil teased the audience with some hilarious promos of The Kapil Sharma Show which featured a few old faces like Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti and Archana Puran Singh. Comedian Sudesh Lahiri has also joined the show this season.

The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV.

